SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt has called five fire departments including DeWitt Fire, Manlius Fire, Liverpool Fire, Solvay Fire, and Fayetville Fire to the scene.

DeWitt Police and AMR ambulance are also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke inside.

NewsChannel Nine reached out to the DeWitt Fire Department and Chief Jason Green said crews are still operating the scene and no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.