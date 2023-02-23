SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the median selling price of homes in the Central New York housing market is increasing, the housing affordability index is actually on the rise.

The median selling price of homes in CNY has continued to rise in January 2023, despite a slow start to the sales year.

According to the housing market report released by the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS® (GSAR), the January 2023 median sales price of homes in CNY is $177,000, which represents a 4 percent increase from last January of $170,000.

Data from the report was compiled from the Central New York Information Service and includes single-family residential activity in Cayuga, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Seneca counties.

Credit: GSAR CNY Realtors

According to the report, there have been 450 closed sales so far this year representing a nearly 38 percent decline from January 2022.

“Home selling prices continued to increase overall throughout our region, and we anticipate this growth to continue at a more moderate pace than the previous two years, said Nancy Quigg, GSAR president. “Home values in Central New York remain strong, as does buyer demand, but the 2023 housing market activity will more closely resemble our pre-pandemic markets than 2021 and ’22.”

However, even though selling prices are increasing, the Housing Affordability Index is also on the rise, meaning houses are becoming more affordable this year.

That increase in affordability may be due to the interest rates decreasing and the inventory of houses is still low, making it a good time now to buy a house in CNY.

Photo provided by GSAR CNY Realtor

“A slowdown from the red-hot market was expected due to buyers navigating both housing market and economic changes that caused many to pump the brakes on their search,” said Lynnore Fetyko, GSAR CEO, adding that the mid-winter months tend to be the least active for housing in Central New York. “We anticipate these buyers will return to the market in the coming months as they adjust to mortgage rates that have retreated from last year’s high and the number of available homes continues to grow.”

January home sales fell 37.9 percent compared to January 2022 finishing at 450, however, the number of homes listed for sale was 1,192 at the end of January which is an increase of 12.3 percent from January 2022.