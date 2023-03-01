SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From one week of sun and warmth to the next week of bitter cold, New York State grape and apple crops — which we are known for — might take a hit due to mild winters.

A Cornell professor is concerned about the inconsistent changes in temperature that we’ve been seeing in New York State.

Jason Londo, associate professor of fruit crop physiology and climate adaptation at Cornell University, says there is a real concern for the grape and apple crops, which we all love to enjoy in many forms in the summer and fall.

He says he doesn’t expect there has been much damage this year so far, but he has concerns about early bud break leading to a higher risk of frost damage in the region.

“This winter has been much more mild overall than normal, and it is having an effect on both apples and grapes across New York State. In my program we track winter hardiness, the ability of grapes and apples to avoid freeze damage. For both crops, cold hardiness is weaker than in past years, mostly due to our very mild November and December. We don’t expect that there is much damage this year so far, but as we get closer to spring, I do have concerns that we will see early bud break. In our region, that means a higher risk of frost damage. I’m hoping that we keep the temperatures low, bouncing around the freeze point, in order to keep apple and grape buds dormant.” Jason Londo, Associate Professor of fruit crop physiology and climate adaptation at Cornell University

He says winter is very important for these crops and explains how drastic changes in temperature could jeopardize the crop’s buds.

“Winter is very important for both grapevines and apple trees. The time spent during the winter looks very boring to us, the trees and vines lack leaves and fruit and appear asleep,” said Londo. “However, very important changes in internal physiology are happening all through winter. Those changes are necessary for synchronized bud break and flowering in the coming growing season.”

Londo thinks as our winters in New York get milder, they are also getting more erratic, making it more difficult for growers to deal with this change every year.

“Since grapes and apples are perennial species, they have adapted to consistent climate patterns and have fine-tuned their winter responses to help them enter dormancy in the fall at the right time, and break bud in the spring at the right time…It is very difficult for growers to mitigate these sorts of large-scale swings in temperature.”

There’s no way to know if an early bud break will happen, but Londo says if we do have one due to warmer temperatures, the frost risk is high.

“It’s just not something we can predict. I can’t tell you that they are less defended this year than in past years, and if the next month and a half is warm, the risk goes up. If it stays cold, we could be just fine.”

In regards to climate change, Londo says there’s a lot of support for the idea that frost damage will increase and that’s due to two factors.

“So when we have a mild winter, apples and grapes have less defense against freezing. The they’re synced very tightly to the temperature. So if it’s not cold, they don’t gain their maximum defense. As the climate gets warmer, they’re less defended, and they respond to warm temperatures in the middle of winter earlier,” said Londo. “The other component is dormancy, that’s what we call it in winter, they’re dormant. The first part of dormancy and the beginning of winter, they’re much more resistant to warm temperatures, than they are in the second part. When it gets warm, it gets milder, and we spend less time below freezing. That means that the clock adds up faster and they lose their defenses earlier in the winter.”

Londo explained if we do get an early bud break in March and those leaves and those flowers open up and then we get a freeze, it will not kill the vine or the tree, however, it will kill the flower which means a loss to fruit production.

“If we have flowers out and we get a frost and we lose the flowers, there isn’t anything the growers can do to save the crop. They’ll just have a year where they aren’t going to have a lot to sell. There’s very little we can do to mitigate that.”

That’s why Londo says growers this year might have to be a little more adamant about pruning more conservatively, to leave more buds so that they avoid damage. Planting more varieties is also key to greater production of crops.

“There’s some research into sprays and things to try to change the way that that the plants are experiencing winter. So we’re doing some research that uses some plant hormones to see if we can trick the plant into thinking it’s a colder winter. The only thing that growers can really sort of do now is making sure that they are not planting single varieties of anything. Diversity is your friend. You want to grow a diverse set of varieties. The idea is that when you have a horrible event you don’t want to lose your entire system You might take some damage here and there but you don’t lose the whole thing.”

Apart from growing more varieties, London says growers have other options but it costs more money.

“We could use shade cloth to reduce heat, you know, make winter colder by blocking the sun basically. Nobody wants to do that because it’s snowing and we have high winds. There’s no easy way to change them, you can, I would say the only other thing is to grow your crop with a mind towards they need to have a good solid dormancy to have a good growing season.

Londo recommends to growers to not push the plant to produce too much fruit and keep growing at the end of the season as long as possible. That makes it harder and harder for them to shut down and then go through winter in a normal way.

“Healthy plants lead to better winter survival and then diverse systems. Those are the two probably most effective ways to buffer your risk. Until we come up with some sprays and we’re working on it, we just don’t have anything that we can give to growers yet.”