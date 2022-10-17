SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After beating NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season, the Syracuse Football team is off to its best start since 1987.

As the team prepares to head down to Clemson for a top-15 matchup against the Tigers, plenty of fans like Lucas Martin are doing the same.

“When they beat NC State, I was like, I have to go now,” Martin said. “Let me buy my ticket before the prices go up before Clemson realizes just how good Syracuse is.”

For those who want to follow suit, here is what it might cost you to travel down to Death Valley.

In terms of actually traveling there, it is cheaper by car. The drive from Syracuse to Clemson is around 14 hours. For a standard car that gets 25 miles to the gallon and the national price per gallon of gas sitting at $3.88, you are looking at $266 round trip to make the drive.

If you want to save time by flying, however, booking through a third-party site will cost you anywhere from $350 to over $500 round trip and likely even more if you book directly through the airline.

Martin is staying with a friend who goes to Clemson University, but if you don’t have that luxury and need a hotel, prices range from $250-$700 per night.

Lastly comes the tickets, and just like any premier sports venue with a high-profile matchup like this, tickets aren’t cheap.

According to TicketIQ the average price for a ticket is a little over $140, with tickets ranging from $73-$225.