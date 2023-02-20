ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hyundai and Kia Motor Companies are rolling out a software upgrade that they say will slow a recent increase in car thefts. The announcement came in a response to a local lawmaker’s call for action.

Congressman Joe Morelle made a request on February 11, asking the CEOs of Hyundai and Kia to address the security vulnerabilities that make certain models targets for theft, which became a recent issue due to a TikTok challenge encouraging theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The key vulnerability relates to engine immobilizers, which were not equipped standard in many models released between 2011 and 2022.

The free upgrade will be offered to 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles in the United States. For Hyundai vehicles, the upgrade will be available beginning February 14 to more than 1 million vehicles with model years 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles.

The software upgrade is scheduled to be available for the remaining eligible affected vehicles by June 2023. Vehicles with the upgrade can be taken to a dealership to get a sticker alerting would-be thieves that the car has the new “enhanced anti-theft technology.”

Hyundai Vice President of Global Affairs Robert Hood addressed the local issue in a letter to Representative Morelle on February 13, saying in part, “this increase has been fueled by irresponsible social media video ‘challenges’ which have promoted this criminal activity.”

According to Hood, the “theft mode” demonstrated in social media videos will be disabled by a software upgrade that has already begun rolling out to about 1.1 million 2011-2022 Hyundai owners.

“This population was selected to go first as it covers the highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves according to our discussions with local law enforcement around the country,” Hood said.

Hood says roughly 15 percent of the Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 are not eligible for the upgrade. Hyundai is finalizing the details of a plan to reimburse owners of those vehicles for the cost of a steering wheel lock.

Kia and Hyundai are continuing to make steering wheel locks available at no cost for those who own or lease affected models through interested local law enforcement agencies. Hood says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department are doing this.

In 2022, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered 231 stolen vehicles amassing a value of over $7.3 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.

In Rochester, police said more than 400 cars have been stolen already in 2023. A program to give away 500 free steering wheel locks began on February 14.

The Syracuse Police Department however is not working with Hyundai or Kia to offer free steering wheel locks.