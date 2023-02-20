LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – News came on Monday from Lake George’s frozen castle of winter tourism. It doesn’t take a courier blasting through the castle gates on horseback to share the good news – Ice Castles is coming back this week.

Ice Castles New York, located at Lake George’s Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, is set to reopen Wednesday night, Feb. 22, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday to the following Sunday, Feb. 26, through the Ice Castles website. Wednesday was forecast for a high of 37 with a wintery mix by night, to be followed by temperatures dropping back below freezing by the weekend.

Even before the switch, the Ice Castle isn’t empty. On Monday and Tuesday nights, the attraction will have its ice bar and mystic light walk open. Both will be kept open and safe to visit, even while the Ice Castles crew puts the finishing touches on repair work to parts of the structure impacted by warm weather since last week.

Ice Castles tickets for weekdays are priced at $22 for general admission, and $15 for children ages 4-11. On weekends and school breaks, tickets go for $29 for general admission, and $22 for children between ages 4-11. This winter is Ice Castles’ second in Lake George. Like this year, 2021-22 saw the castle closed by warm weather during unexpected stretches of February.

The winter weather has been slow and slacking this year in Lake George. The Lake George Winter Carnival has felt the same effects, with the four-weekend bonanza’s usual on-ice car races called off entirely. Other events like cookoffs and outhouse races have continued to thrive.