Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thru begins Thursday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru kicks off Thursday night at 5, at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

You can check out 90 ice sculptures, made from 150,000 pounds of ice, right from your warm car!

This is a COVID-friendly family event that will take place between 5-10 p.m. nightly from February 11-15.

The displays celebrate Valentine’s Day, various classic sculpture styles and even include a tribute to frontline workers.

The sculptures are lit using colored LED lighting to highlight the hand-carved masterpieces.

The drive through should take about 15-30 minutes once you have entered the sculpture area.

Admission is $25.00 per car and must be purchased in advance.

They are only available online at this site.