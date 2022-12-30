(WSYR-TV/ABC NEWS) — ABC News is reporting that a 28-year-old, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Friday morning (December 30) in the Pocono Mountains, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, according law enforcement sources.

Sources have told ABC News that authorities knew who they were looking for and had tracked the man down to Pennslyvania.

“A SWAT team entered the location where he was staying in order to take him into custody Friday. The suspect appeared before a judge Friday morning,” said ABC News. “Moscow police officers, members of Idaho State Police, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time Friday.”

Back on November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in the girls’ off-campus house.

“Two other roommates — who police said are not suspects — survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors,” said ABC News.

Police are looking to the public to come forward with any information.

According to ABC News, it’s been weeks since police and city officials have gathered for a news conference, choosing instead to release small updates through social media.

This new announcement breaks at a time while University of Idaho students are off campus and on their winter breaks.