TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a result of four trucks hitting the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway in the past few months, the State Department of Transportation has a team of engineers reviewing what options it has to further prevent the persistent problem.

In a rare interview about the topic, the DOT Regional Director, Dave Smith, offered an in-depth update on what changes are being considered, what’s to blame and why some common suggestions have already been rejected.

He said he’s “frustrated” by the recent reoccurring bridge strikes. One per month, so far, in 2023 is above average. There was a hit in February, not one, but two in March and already one in April.

What’s to blame

“I believe we have an issue with drivers,” said Smith. “Professional drivers using commercial vehicles and using non-commercial GPS units.”

He theorizes most truck drivers use the same Google Maps, Apple Maps or other map apps used by everyday drivers.

“Those do not identify a low bridge,” warned Smith. “Commercial GPS units would identify a low bridge and would route the trucks around.”

Smith isn’t against the idea of requiring commercial vehicles to use commercial GPS, but it would require a law. State legislation may have prevented the most recent truck crash blamed on the driver from Buffalo.

The man ticketed two days earlier is from Mississippi. Smith added, “Something would have to happen at the federal level to require a commercial GPS unit in a commercial vehicle.”

What’s been tried

GPS is a newer cause of the decades-old problem. Since four people died in a Megabus crash into the bridge in 2010, the DOT has studied the danger and enacted some solutions detailed in a 2011 report.

Any vehicle registered as “commercial” is prohibited from using the Parkway.

The DOT lists as many as 45 “countermeasures,” such as signs, signals, lights and lasers to warn truck drivers of an approaching bridge in each direction.

Lasers are frequent suggestion people share every time a truck hits the bridge. They were already installed in 2011.

Smith said: “When an overheight vehicle disturbs that laser, and at the same time, there’s loops in the pavement, they have to hit both at the same time, to trigger the detectors. When that happens, then we light up a VMS board that tells a driver: ‘I shouldn’t be here.'”

What’s been rejected

The 2011 report ruled out more improvements than it suggested.

When asked if that report is too old, Smith said: “Many of the potential alternatives identified in the scoping report and then dismissed, that still holds true.”

The DOT has already studied many of the ideas people in the community suggest to fix the problem.

Railroad Crossing Arms

In considering solutions, people might not realize how considerate the DOT tries to be for the majority non-truck traffic.

Smith explained how railroad crossing arms that come down when triggered would negatively impact all other traffic, forcing delays.

“When people don’t know why the arm came down, they’re only going to be so patient,” Smith explained. “If you start to introduce other aggressive driving maneuvers because people… start to go around it, the last thing we want to do is cause other crashes.”

Hanging Chains or Bars

Not unlike the 2011 report, Smith ruled out the use of hanging chains or bars that would hit an oncoming truck before the bridge, warning the driver not to proceed.

The rejection is based on the parkway’s speed.

Smith explained: “Take a chain or rod and throw that as hard as you can at your windshield. People aren’t going to that because of obvious potential impacts. When you consider a chain or rod on a parkway with the speeds we have out here, you stand the risk to the vehicle and to the occupants.”

Simply, he worries the devices would become dangerous projectiles.

Removing the “370” Designation

Smith said “it may help,” but projects GPS devices would still take trucks down this wrong path.

What’s next

When asked what more the DOT can do, Smith said: “We have a team of engineers to review what’s out here, especially in light of the more recent accidents.”

He hopes to implement some change in the next couple of months.

When asked for details about what changes drivers should expect first, he said: “There are some other signs we’re looking at. Maybe some enhancements. Maybe changing out some signs. Something to get the driver’s attention.”