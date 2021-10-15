(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to pitch his infrastructure bill again Friday as bipartisan tensions flared and Democrat infighting slowed progress.

Democratic progressives and centrists are fighting over the final size and contents of Biden’s proposed 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social safety net, climate change and tax initiatives. The longer their battles rage, the more the party risks letting the struggles themselves define the effort, distracting from the widely popular programs they hope to include.

The $3.5 trillion package would impose tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning beyond $400,000 a year and plow that money back into federal programs for young and old.

Biden is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET Friday. NewsNation will live stream the remarks in the player above.

Due to Senate moderates like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Biden has conceded that the final price tag will likely be much smaller, around $2 trillion. Money for priorities like the environment, health care and education will have to shrink accordingly.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s six minutes, six days or six weeks — we’re going to get it done,” Biden declared to reporters earlier this month.

Facing unanimous Republican opposition and paper-thin congressional majorities, Democrats will need near unanimity to succeed. Republican criticism of Biden has mounted as inflation eats into working pay, creating a drag on growth.

Republicans say Democrats need to quit fighting among themselves and work with the GOP.

“I wish they’d negotiate with Republicans in the House,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They just have an insatiable appetite to raise taxes and spend more money. It would kill jobs, it would hit middle class families … It makes absolutely no sense,” he said.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.