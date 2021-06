ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services is looking for some volunteers to help clean up outdoor spaces in the community Wednesday, June 9th.

Between 10am-3pm, volunteers will weed, cleanup landscapes, paint park benches, pick up litter and more at community parks, INHS housing and single-family homes in the City of Ithaca.

Those interested can register here. If you have questions, contact Kayla Wingert at kwingert@ithacanhs.org or call (607)277-4500, ext. 220.