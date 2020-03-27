Air pollution down across Eupore due to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in steel manufacturing, in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. A new study finds that global man-made carbon pollution continues to rise, but it’s not increasing as fast as the previous couple years. The study published Tuesday, Dec. 3, by scientists at the Global Carbon Project finds carbon dioxide emissions increased six tenths of a percent from 2018. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Air pollution is down across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Space Agency has published new images that show dramatic declines in nitrogen-dioxide concentrations over several major cities like Paris, Mila and Rome.

This was compared to the average concentrations from a year ago.

The measurements were taken by satellite over 10 days to even out changes in the weather, which affect concentration levels.

Nitrogen dioxide is the pollution that forms when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas or diesel are burned.