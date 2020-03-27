Air pollution down across Eupore due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Air pollution is down across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The European Space Agency has published new images that show dramatic declines in nitrogen-dioxide concentrations over several major cities like Paris, Mila and Rome.
This was compared to the average concentrations from a year ago.
The measurements were taken by satellite over 10 days to even out changes in the weather, which affect concentration levels.
Nitrogen dioxide is the pollution that forms when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas or diesel are burned.
