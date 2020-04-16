Brazilian health minister says on Twitter that President Jair Bolsonaro has fired him, amid dispute over virus policy International Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 03:52 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 03:52 PM EDT RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian health minister says on Twitter that President Jair Bolsonaro has fired him, amid dispute over virus policy.
