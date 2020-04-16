Brazilian health minister says on Twitter that President Jair Bolsonaro has fired him, amid dispute over virus policy

BANGKOK (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened martial law-style enforcement of a monthlong lockdown in the main northern region of the country as violations of the quarantine soared.

Duterte said in a late-night televised speech Thursday he would order the military and police to strictly enforce social distancing and curfews if compliance would not improve. Police said they have accosted about 120,000 quarantine violators since last month, including people who engaged in cockfighting and drinking sprees.