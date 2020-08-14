Canada-U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

LONDON (AP) — British holidaymakers in France were scrambling to return home Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections.

The British government announced late Thursday that it was taking France off the list of nations exempt from quarantine requirements, a move that potentially leaves the plans of hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers, as well as those planning to cross the English Channel soon, in disarray.