TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- U.S. Postal Service to raise some prices over holiday season
- Possible COVID-19 exposure at Utica Price Chopper
- Woman charged with arson in connection to Ithaca church fire
- Canada-U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.
- Walmart extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most stores
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App