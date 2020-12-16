Correction: Mexico-US-Biden story International Posted: Dec 16, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST / Updated: Dec 16, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a story on December 15, 2020, about the Mexican and Brazilian presidents congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden’s first name is Jose. His name is Joe.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App