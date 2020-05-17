Crew member dead, another seriously injured, after Canadian acrobatic jet crashes into British Columbia neighborhood

CAIRO (AP) — Forces allied with Libya's U.N.-supported government said Monday they have wrested control of a key military base on the outskirts of the country's capital from their rivals trying to capture Tripoli.

The development is a heavy setback for the eastern-based forces under commander Khalifa Hifter, who has been waging a campaign for over a year to take Tripoli from an array of militias in the west, loosely linked to the administration in the capital.