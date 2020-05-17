Crew member dead, another seriously injured, after Canadian acrobatic jet crashes into British Columbia neighborhood International Posted: May 17, 2020 / 07:38 PM EDT / Updated: May 17, 2020 / 07:38 PM EDT TORONTO (AP) — Crew member dead, another seriously injured, after Canadian acrobatic jet crashes into British Columbia neighborhood.
