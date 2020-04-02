Demand for fuel dropping, could run out of places to store the supply

(WSYR-TV) — The demand for fuel is quickly dropping due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That has created an expected problem for oil companies.
Oil producers are worried that the world may be running out of places to store the ever-growing supply.
According to Goldman Sachs, storage facilities, refineries, ships and pipelines could eventually reach capacity.
One option could be to load all that extra crude onto ship. But, experts warn even that would not absorb the surplus.
