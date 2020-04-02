Demand for fuel dropping, could run out of places to store the supply

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, photo a pump jack operates in an oil field in the Permian Basin in Texas. The world may be heading into an oversupply of oil, and that possibility is hanging over members of the OPEC cartel, which will meet later this week to decide whether to further cut production to boost prices. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The demand for fuel is quickly dropping due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That has created an expected problem for oil companies.

Oil producers are worried that the world may be running out of places to store the ever-growing supply.

According to Goldman Sachs, storage facilities, refineries, ships and pipelines could eventually reach capacity.

One option could be to load all that extra crude onto ship. But, experts warn even that would not absorb the surplus.