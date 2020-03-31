Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region holds elections

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, held presidential and parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

The region’s current president, Bako Sahakyan, hasn’t sought re-election, and 14 candidates including several top officials ran to succeed him.

After the polls closed, election officials said nearly 73 percent of the region’s eligible voters cast ballots. Preliminary results are expected Wednesday.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since the end of a six-year separatist war in 1994.

The mountainous region’s self-declared sovereignty isn’t recognized by any country.

Shooting frequently breaks out across a buffer zone. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting .

The region’s unresolved status contributes to Armenia’s economic problems. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have closed their borders with Armenia over the conflict, inhibiting trade and leaving Armenia in semi-isolation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected