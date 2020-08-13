Fatburger owner buying Johnny Rockets for $25M

(WSYR-TV) — Fatburger has announced that they are buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million.

Once the Johnny Rockets deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide.

Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets’ retro diner theme to new heights.

Their stock was up 160% on Thursday morning.

