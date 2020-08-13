(WSYR-TV) — Fatburger has announced that they are buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
Once the Johnny Rockets deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide.
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets’ retro diner theme to new heights.
Their stock was up 160% on Thursday morning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police arrest 12-year-old for allegedly stealing vehicle, breaking into home
- Meier’s Creek Brewing opens Wednesday, August 19
- Fatburger owner buying Johnny Rockets for $25M
- Progress being made on DeWitt Amazon warehouse
- North Syracuse CSD warns that more changes could come to schedule
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App