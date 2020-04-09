Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Fire at Moscow retirement home kills 4, leaves 16 injured

Emergency situation employees gather during a fire at a retirement home, housing elderly people with limited mobility, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 9, 2020. A fire in a retirement home in Moscow killed around four people and injured more then ten others, but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials said Thursday. (Kirill Voronin, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a retirement home in Moscow killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalized on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

