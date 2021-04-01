Fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral holds Holy Thursday service

Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet, second right, stands as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony, while cellist Marina Chiche, left, performs in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — A Holy Thursday service in Paris was held at Notre Dame cathedral, which is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019, its spire crumbling in a shocking blaze.

The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus’ willingness to serve. Six worshipers were chosen for the foot washing, a diverse group including medical staff, the needy and some people who are set to be baptized this Easter.

Paris Bishop Michel Aupetit led the rite, accompanied by Notre-Dame’s rector Patrick Chauvet.

Attendance at the service was sharply restricted due to the cathedral’s reconstruction and the pandemic.

An April 2019 fire consumed the cathedral’s lead roof and destroyed its spire, and only in December 2020 did workers finally stabilize the site enough to begin rebuilding.

  • FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The cathedral stands crippled, locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris. The cathedral stands crippled, locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. (Vanessa Pena via AP)
  • FILE – This July 17, 2019 file photo shows the big organ during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris, in Paris. Pipe by precious pipe, the organ that once thundered through fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral is being taken apart. The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France’s largest musical instrument started Monday Aug.3, 2020 and is expected to last nearly four years. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP, File)
  • Carpenters put the skills of their Medieval colleagues on show on the plaza in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the day honoring European heritage, by reproducing for the public a section of the elaborate carpentry used when the edifice was built. The elaborate wooden beams went up in flames in a devastating April 2019 fire that also toppled the spire of the cathedral, now being renovated. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • The apse of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen, Wednesday, Nov.25, 2020, in Paris. Officials overseeing the restoration of Paris’ burnt out Notre Dame cathedral said Tuesday they have successfully removed all the perilous roof scaffolding. It’s a key preliminary stage of works. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • FILE – In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, workers fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Notre Dame cathedral officials have said Friday, March 5, 2021 the first eight oaks destined to replace the spire of the scorched Paris monument have been selected from the Berce forest in the French Loire region. The iconic spire that was 96 metres (315 ft) high was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris cathedral in 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
  • Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet hold a Bible as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony while while French cellist Marina Chiche performs in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, second right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet, second right, stands as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony, while cellist Marina Chiche, left, performs in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet leads a procession, wearing protective helmets, as part of Maundy Thursday ceremony, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021, almost two years after a massive fire ravaged the Gothic cathedral. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

