Live Now
Evening coronavirus update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this image taken from video provided by Instagram account @incident.38, a fire is blazing at a prison colony where inmates and guards have clashed in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow, Friday, April 10, 2020. Russian officials say a large fire is blazing at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed. There was no official information about casualties or damage Friday, but Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social media that “full-scale hostilities” were taking place at the maximum-security prison. (@incident.38 via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials said a large fire was blazing Friday at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed.

There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Moscow.

But Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social media that “full-scale hostilities” were taking place at the maximum-security prison.

Details were unclear about what set off the clashes, with reports either that prisoners attacked guards or that a guard beat a prisoner.

State news agency RIA-Novosti late Friday cited a local official as saying the fire covered about 30,000 square meters (300,000 square feet) but had been localized.

The prison holds about 1,200 inmates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected