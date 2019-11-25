Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

France says 2 French citizens killed in Haiti

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry says two French nationals have died during a visit to Haiti “following an assault.”

The ministry expressed its condolences to the unnamed victims’ families and loved ones in a statement Monday to The Associated Press.

It said the French government is working with Haitian authorities to investigate the deaths. The statement provided no further details on how the two had died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected