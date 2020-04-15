Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 12:30 p.m.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Germany offers to help rebuild fire-damaged Notre Dame

International
Posted: / Updated:

This photo taken on March 9, 2020 shows Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The cathedral stands crippled, locked in a dangerous web of twisted metal scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. (AP Photo/ Vivienne Walt)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is offering to help rebuild parts of Notre Dame in Paris, a year after the famous cathedral was heavily damaged by fire.

Officials suggested Wednesday that German craftsmen could remake some of the large clerestory windows located far above eye level and designed to let light and air into the cathedral.

The German government said three glass-makers that conduct restoration work for cathedrals in Germany could offer “great expertise” to their French colleagues.

Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said her country would shoulder the costs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected