Greta Thunberg is “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, dedicates honor to young climate activists International Posted: Dec 11, 2019 / 09:27 AM EST / Updated: Dec 11, 2019 / 04:32 PM EST This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP) MADRID (AP) — Greta Thunberg is “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, dedicates honor to young climate activists.
