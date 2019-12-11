Greta Thunberg is “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, dedicates honor to young climate activists

International
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)

MADRID (AP) — Greta Thunberg is “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, dedicates honor to young climate activists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected