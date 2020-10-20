Iceland hit by 5.6-magintude earthquake, shaking Reykjavik

International
Posted: / Updated:

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Reykjavik.

Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected