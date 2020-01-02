Kenya police say 3 people have been killed when suspected extremists fired on a passenger bus in the country’s east. International Posted: Jan 2, 2020 / 08:42 AM EST / Updated: Jan 2, 2020 / 08:42 AM EST NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say 3 people have been killed when suspected extremists fired on a passenger bus in the country’s east.
