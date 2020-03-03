Tokyo Olympics ‘could be postponed until later this year’ due to novel coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. The spreading virus from China has put the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are to open on July 24 – less than five months away. IOC President Thomas Bach declined to speculate about a postponement, cancellation, or any combination of those possibilities. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(WSYR-TV) — AS the global coronavirus outbreak continues, questions have been raised about the upcoming Olympic games in Japan.

In a upper house meeting on Tuesday, Japan’s minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said that this year’s games “could be postponed until later this year.”

She also said the International Olympic Committee has the right to cancel the games only if they could not be held in 2020.

Organizers and the Tokyo government are working on the assumption that the games will open as scheduled on July 24.

