Tokyo Olympics ‘could be postponed until later this year’ due to novel coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — AS the global coronavirus outbreak continues, questions have been raised about the upcoming Olympic games in Japan.
In a upper house meeting on Tuesday, Japan’s minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said that this year’s games “could be postponed until later this year.”
She also said the International Olympic Committee has the right to cancel the games only if they could not be held in 2020.
Organizers and the Tokyo government are working on the assumption that the games will open as scheduled on July 24.
