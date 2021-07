ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of furry family members added to American households grew during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Americans seized the opportunity to be home, choosing to adopt or purchase a pet while they had the extra time to spend with them.

One in five households added a cat or dog—dubbed "pandemic pets"—according to a survey done by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The good news is that 90% of dogs and 85% of cats entering homes since the start of the pandemic have stayed in those homes, the ASPCA said.