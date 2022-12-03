SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge is arguably most known for commercial vehicles crashing into it.

On Saturday morning, NewsChannel 9 received a tip from a viewer who said another truck struck the bridge in the town of Salina.

One of NewsChannel 9’s photographers was in the area and captured the video below of an Amazon semi-truck that appears to be the victim of a crash.

Our team reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for confirmation. A spokesperson said they believe the Amazon semi-truck got in an accident on Park Street in the city of Syracuse, near Destiny USA, therefore not striking the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Syracuse Police Department, the agency leading the investigation, for clarification.

At this time, it’s unclear if there were any injuries or tickets issued.

This is a developing story. Check back here for any updates as our team gets them.