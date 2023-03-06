SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “It could happen here,” said Mark Olson, who’s not only the Onondaga County Legislator but the Mayor of the Village of Fayetteville and a longtime volunteer firefighter.

Olson said, “If you look at the size of East Palestine… that’s the same size of Fayetteville, Manlius, or Minoa, so it could happen here,” which it already has in the past.

In 2007, a chemical-hauling train caught fire in Oneida. In 2011, people living in Syracuse’s South Side were evacuated after a train tanker carrying propane derailed.

No incident in Central New York has been as large as the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and Senator Chuck Schumer wants to keep it that way.

Speaking in Syracuse Monday, March 6, Schumer said, “We are a hub of rail activity. One of the major freight lines in all of America goes right across the state.”

Those lines run through Onondaga County, notably through Syracuse by Destiny USA, the Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, neighborhoods of Syracuse and suburban towns and villages like Kirkville, Minoa, and East Syracuse.

Schumer sent a letter Monday to leaders of major rail companies, including CSX which is the biggest player of rail transport in CNY.

The Senate Majority Leader is demanding these companies give better notification to local governments about chemical or hazardous loads traveling their jurisdictions, especially for first responders who need to handle any emergencies.

If the companies won’t voluntarily increase transparency, a pending bipartisan law might require it. Schumer announced support of the bill while in Syracuse on Monday.