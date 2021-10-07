Ithaca man arrested after Schuyler County police chase involving a stolen vehicle

CATHERINE, N.Y. (WETM) – Joseph Esposito, 36, was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

On Aug. 26 around 9 a.m., a Schuyler County Sheriff deputy attempted to stop a black Cadillac operated by Esposito on County Route 14 in Catherine. Esposito failed to stop and initiated a chase through Catherine and Cayuta that continued onto State Route 13 into Ithaca.

The chase was stopped due to public safety concerns and the vehicle was found abandoned in the area of W. State Street and Brindley Street. Esposito was later arrested and was transported to the Tompkins County Jail.

Esposito was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Class D Felony, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Class D Felony, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, Class U Misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, Class U Misdemeanor, and several other traffic violations.