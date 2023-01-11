ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was sentenced on Wednesday to time in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Leroy Reed, 54, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the child porn charges.

Reed admitted that from February 2020 to March 2021 he used a computer to download child porn over the internet using peer-to-peer file-sharing software.

When officials searched Reed’s apartment, it revealed that he was in possession of 55 images and 94 video files depicting child porn.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Reed is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2002 of Rape in the First Degree involving a 15-year-old victim.

Following his sentence, Reed will be imposed with a 20-year term of supervised release and will be ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $6,000 in restitution.

Reed will continue to register as a sex offender.