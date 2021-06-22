It’s not over — best Prime Day deals you can still shop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Prime Day 2021 is officially halfway over. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of deals that you can take advantage of until midnight tonight. For instance, we’ve noticed that there have been deep discounts on items such as luggage, smart TVs, toys and robotic vacuums. And, of course, you can get an Echo Dot or a Kindlefor possibly the best price you’ll see all year.
To help you quickly jump to the deals you want the most, we’ve organized this article into five general sections: trending, tech, kitchen gadgets, for the home and parents.
TRENDING DEALS
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage
Have a summertime vacation planned? Now’s the time to pick up your new suitcase for a great discount. This luggage has a durable build that will easily see you through years of use.
Why waste money on an overpriced tablet when you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale right now for a mind-boggling discount? It has a highly responsive touchscreen and plenty of storage space for all your media and games.
Ready for a new summer look? Score a few fashion points with this colorful side-tie bathing suit that comes in several trendy color-block options and a range of sizes.
Get the fullness and body you’ve always wanted with CONAIR’s hot air brush. It will increase your hair’s shine while reducing the frizz, and lets you style damp hair quickly and easily.
Forget about spending a ton of money on a professional masseuse and get the Hypervolt Plus massage gun while it’s on sale. It can soothe sore muscles and lessen your recovery time after exercise.
More popular markdowns
- This vintage luggage set is available for just $250.
- This weighted cool blanket is on sale for $54.90.
- Braun’s electric razor with precision beard trimmer is on sale for just $124.94.
- You can save 7% on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush on Prime Day.
- Save 11.99% on this 20-piece makeup brush set.
- Save an additional 13% at checkout on the Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bike.
- Garmin Venu is an impressive smartwatch that is currently available for just $219.99.
- You can purchase Orgain’s organic plant-based protein powder for just $18.02 today.
- Amazon Prime members can get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $56.99 right now.
TECH DEALS
Manage your smart home with the Amazon Echo (4th generation). It lets you control connected devices by voice, stream music, make hands-free calls and more.
If you are ready to get rid of physical books and move into the digital age, you’ll never find a better time to buy the Kindle Oasis. This device has an adjustable warm light and a book cover lock screen, too.
Watch all your favorite shows on Insignia’s Fire TV. It comes with all the most popular streaming apps preinstalled and if you take advantage of this Prime Day sale, you can get it for just $119.99.
Get ready to vanquish your enemies, save princesses and gain control of territories with the CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC. While it is available at a low Prime Day price of $611.99, now might be the time to spring for a new headset, too.
Can’t find anything to watch on television? Upgrade to the Toshiba Smart TV (2021) and you’ll have all the most popular streaming apps at your fingertips. If you buy during Prime Day, you can save $110.
More markdowns on electronics
- You can save $42.00 on Prime Day when you buy Logitech’s gaming headset.
- LG’s gaming monitor is regularly $379.99, but on Prime Day it’s just $284.99.
- This JBL Boombox waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $274.95 today.
- Skullcandy’s wireless over-ear headphones are even more desirable at 25% off.
- Acer’s Aspire 5 laptop can be yours for just $625 if you are an Amazon prime member.
- At just $209.99, this Lenovo Chromebook is a must-have item.
- Amazfit has a feature-packed smartwatch on sale today for just $99.99.
- Once you upgrade to a laser printer, you’ll be saving money with every page you print. Canon’s wireless laser printer is currently available for 53% off.
- Gaming laptops aren’t cheap… unless you get one on Prime Day. You can save $105 if you buy Razer Blade’s gaming laptop today.
- TP-Link is offering 38% off of its smart WiFi router on Prime Day.
- If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartphone, the SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE is available for $220.99 off today.
- Cricut Explore Air 2 is offering an $80.99 savings this year on Prime Day.
- While Amazon’s eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is normally $129, on Prime Day it is just $83. That’s a savings of $46.
KITCHEN GADGETS
Everyone loves crunchy food, but instead of deep-frying it in a vat of unhealthy oil, you can cook it in the COSORI WiFi air fryer and save yourself some calories. It’s on sale right now for just $83.99.
Does your blender take forever to get a smooth consistency in your shakes? Does it leave behind large chunks of ice? Time to toss that old appliance in the trash and take advantage of this incredible sale on the Ninja Blender for $109.99.
Whether you need to make some toast, heat a frozen pizza or bake a quiche, the Hamilton Beach toaster oven is up to the job. It looks great on the counter too, and it’s available for the low price of $46.99 during Prime Day.
Forget about those store-bought juices packed with preservatives and other unwanted ingredients. With the Aicook Juicer Machine, you can quickly and easily make fresh juice at home whenever you want it.
More markdowns for kitchen items
- Oster is offering 32% off on its bread maker this Prime Day.
- EZBASICS has a budget food processor on sale this Prime Day for just $24.99.
- This popular personal blender is usually $39.99, but today it’s just $31.99.
- The SAKI sous vide is available for its lowest price in the past 30 days: $69.90.
- If you’ve ever wanted a Keurig coffee maker, the K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is only $49.99 on Prime Day.
- Looking for a deal on knife sets? Cuisinart’s 15-piece kitchen knife set is just $99.95.
FOR THE HOME
Tired of dragging a cord all around when vacuuming your house? Take advantage of this Prime Day sale to get the cordless Dirt Devil PowerSwerve pet vacuum for an amazing price. It has powerful suction and a long-lasting battery.
Prepare for those inevitably chilly autumn and winter nights with the wall-mounted patio heater. It’ll keep you and your guests warm, and the low price during this Prime Day sale will keep your wallet happy.
If you are tired of tediously raking up those fallen leaves in your yard, it’s time to upgrade to the BLACK+DECKER electric leaf blower, which is powerful enough for fast and easy cleanup of leaves and debris. With this Prime Day deal, the leaf blower only costs $24.70.
You’ll get a breath of fresh air when you add the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ to your home. Its filtration system removes odors and allergens, and right now you can get it on sale for only $209.99.
You may not have the budget to hire a cleaning service, but with the heavily discounted price right now on the Roomba 692, you can certainly afford this robotic vacuum. Soon you’ll have to worry about one less cleaning task.
More markdowns for the home
- If you’re looking for a great deal on a programmable space heater, this model is on sale for just $22.99.
- When you buy the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat on Prime Day, you save 42%.
- Stay cool with this personal evaporative cooler that is just $34.99.
- Purchasing Pure Enrichment’s mini dehumidifier on Prime Day can save you $30.
- This breathable mattress topper is available for only $40.91 on this Prime Day.
- The BISSELL PowerFresh steam mop is on sale for just $109.99.
- You can save $8.80 at checkout when purchasing the SINGER SteamLogic iron.
- One of the most impressive Prime Day deals is this best-selling Hoover Upright Shampooer, on sale for just $94.05 (a $125.94 savings).
- You can do a lot of cleaning with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer, which is available on Prime Day at a 20% discount.
- BLACK+DECKER’s cordless drill and home toolset can be yours this Prime Day for the low price of $59.
PARENTS
It’s not often you can get one of the most popular toys ever made on sale. Take advantage of this Prime Day discount on the Ship in a Bottle expert building set to add a few more Lego sets to your collection.
Being a parent of an infant is tough and you probably need all the help you can get. VTech’s innovative learning walker, which is on sale for only $24.49, should keep your little one entertained long enough for you to take a moment to relax.
Is that old stroller beginning to feel a little rickety? You can replace it with a Graco stroller right now without having to bust open that piggy bank, thanks to the Prime Day sale price of $132.99.
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter
Teens and adults alike will get endless hours of entertainment piloting the Mavic quadcopter. This combo kit normally costs $523.99, but during this Prime Day sale, you can get one for the low price of $397.09.
If you are looking for something that can motivate your child to get active, this mini trampoline featuring a dinosaur design will fit the bill. And right now during Prime Day, it’s on sale for only $56.15.
More deals for parents
- The Jetson Flash self-balancing hoverboard is available for just $139.98 at checkout on Prime Day.
- The popular Celestron telescope is available at 30% off right now.
- If you’ve been considering Osmo for your Fire tablet, now’s the time to buy as it is just $68.49.
- Funko! Pop’s Run-DMC for just $4.99? That’s right!
- The LEGO Juniors Demolition Site is on sale this Prime Day for just $70.19.
