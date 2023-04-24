(WETM) — If you haven’t already stocked up on Girl Scout Cookies for the year, this week is your last chance.

Cookie season started on January 31 and will end on April 30 for the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scout Council. This council covers all of Central New York. Most of the cookie-selling booths are done for the season, but there are still a few scheduled for this week across the region.

Scouts will be selling cookies around Syracuse, Chittenango, Cicero, Liverpool, Oneida, Moravia, and Fulton.

Below is a table of all the locations and times booths are open in Central New York for the last week

Date Time Cookie Booth Location Address Tuesday, April 25 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Lowe’s Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421 Tuesday, April 25 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Speedway 1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118 Thursday, April 27 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Speedway 1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118 Thursday, April 27 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. TSC Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421 Friday, April 28 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Walmart 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 Friday, April 28 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Walmart 8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090 Friday, April 28 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friendlys 3873 NY-31, Liverpool, NY 13090 Friday, April 28 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Walmart 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039 Saturday, April 29 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Modern market 1 E. Cayuga Street, Moravia, NY 13118 Saturday, April 29 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Walmart 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 Saturday, April 29 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Walmart 8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090 Saturday, April 29 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Walmart 5399 W Genesee Street, Camillus, NY 13031 Saturday, April 29 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Brooklyn Pickle 7175 Buckley Road, Liverpool, NY 13088 Saturday, April 29 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Walmart 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039 Saturday, April 29 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Destiny Mall 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204 Sunday, April 30 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Walmart 8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039 Sunday, April 30 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Destiny Mall 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204 Sunday, April 30 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Dunkin Donuts 900 E. Genesee Street, Chittenango, NY 13037 Sunday, April 30 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Moses DeWitt Elementary 201 Jamesville Road, Syracuse, NY 13214

For a full list of times and locations of cookie booths in your area, you can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website.