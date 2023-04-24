(WETM) — If you haven’t already stocked up on Girl Scout Cookies for the year, this week is your last chance.

Cookie season started on January 31 and will end on April 30 for the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scout Council. This council covers all of Central New York. Most of the cookie-selling booths are done for the season, but there are still a few scheduled for this week across the region.

Scouts will be selling cookies around Syracuse, Chittenango, Cicero, Liverpool, Oneida, Moravia, and Fulton.

Below is a table of all the locations and times booths are open in Central New York for the last week

DateTimeCookie Booth LocationAddress
Tuesday, April 254:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Lowe’s Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421
Tuesday, April 254:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Speedway1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118
Thursday, April 274:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Speedway1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118
Thursday, April 274:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.TSCUpper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421
Friday, April 284:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.		Walmart2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421
Friday, April 284:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Walmart8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090
Friday, April 284:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Friendlys3873 NY-31, Liverpool, NY 13090
Friday, April 284:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.		Walmart8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
Saturday, April 2910:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Modern market1 E. Cayuga Street, Moravia, NY 13118
Saturday, April 2910:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.		Walmart2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421
Saturday, April 2912:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m		Walmart8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090
Saturday, April 2912:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.		Walmart5399 W Genesee Street, Camillus, NY 13031
Saturday, April 2911:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.Brooklyn Pickle7175 Buckley Road, Liverpool, NY 13088
Saturday, April 298:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m		Walmart8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
Saturday, April 2910:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m		Destiny Mall9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204
Sunday, April 3010:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m		Walmart8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
Sunday, April 3011:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.		Destiny Mall9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204
Sunday, April 3010:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Dunkin Donuts900 E. Genesee Street, Chittenango, NY 13037
Sunday, April 309:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Moses DeWitt Elementary201 Jamesville Road, Syracuse, NY 13214

For a full list of times and locations of cookie booths in your area, you can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website.