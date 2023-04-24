(WETM) — If you haven’t already stocked up on Girl Scout Cookies for the year, this week is your last chance.
Cookie season started on January 31 and will end on April 30 for the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scout Council. This council covers all of Central New York. Most of the cookie-selling booths are done for the season, but there are still a few scheduled for this week across the region.
Scouts will be selling cookies around Syracuse, Chittenango, Cicero, Liverpool, Oneida, Moravia, and Fulton.
Below is a table of all the locations and times booths are open in Central New York for the last week
|Date
|Time
|Cookie Booth Location
|Address
|Tuesday, April 25
|4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Lowe’s
|Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421
|Tuesday, April 25
|4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Speedway
|1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118
|Thursday, April 27
|4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Speedway
|1695 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118
|Thursday, April 27
|4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|TSC
|Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, NY 13421
|Friday, April 28
|4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Walmart
|2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421
|Friday, April 28
|4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Walmart
|8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090
|Friday, April 28
|4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Friendlys
|3873 NY-31, Liverpool, NY 13090
|Friday, April 28
|4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Walmart
|8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
|Saturday, April 29
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Modern market
|1 E. Cayuga Street, Moravia, NY 13118
|Saturday, April 29
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Walmart
|2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421
|Saturday, April 29
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
|Walmart
|8770 Dell Center Dr, Liverpool, NY 13090
|Saturday, April 29
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Walmart
|5399 W Genesee Street, Camillus, NY 13031
|Saturday, April 29
|11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Pickle
|7175 Buckley Road, Liverpool, NY 13088
|Saturday, April 29
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
|Walmart
|8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
|Saturday, April 29
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
|Destiny Mall
|9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204
|Sunday, April 30
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
|Walmart
|8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero, NY 13039
|Sunday, April 30
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Destiny Mall
|9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204
|Sunday, April 30
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Dunkin Donuts
|900 E. Genesee Street, Chittenango, NY 13037
|Sunday, April 30
|9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Moses DeWitt Elementary
|201 Jamesville Road, Syracuse, NY 13214
For a full list of times and locations of cookie booths in your area, you can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website.