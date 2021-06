SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — James Taylor is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Sunday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Taylor’s will be the tenth show scheduled so far at the amp this concert season. The Rock-and-Roll and Songwriters Hall of Famer will be joined on tour by Jackson Browne.

Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, and can be purchased here.