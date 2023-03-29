ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – United States Attorney Carla Freedman announced on Wednesday, March 29, that the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” has been sentenced.

46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville in Jefferson County has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for threatening letters he sent to various establishments for over a year.

From April 2021 to May 2022, Bartlett, who used the nickname “Chinese Zodiac Killer,” sent threatening letters to media outlets, houses of worship, and various other businesses and government agencies in six different states and Washington, DC.

Bartlett wrote in the letters that he killed people, ate their flesh, and intended to kill more, including an unnamed bus driver.

Bartlett pled guilty to the crime in December. District Judge Brenda Sannes also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release once Bartlett completes his sentence.