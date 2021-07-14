Jefferson County Fair opening ceremony postponed following Tuesday storms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following severe on Tuesday, opening ceremonies at the nations longest running fair were postponed.

The Jefferson County Fair has rescheduled both its opening ceremony and Fireman’s Parade for Wednesday, July 14.

These events were both set to take place on July 13, but were postponed due to severe thunderstorms.

Both the parade and opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., on the second day of the fair.

The 2021 Jefferson County Fair will run through Sunday, July 18 and all attendees will receive free admission.