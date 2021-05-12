John Katko speaks out on Liz Cheney ouster

Rep. John Katko interview with ABC News Live

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — In an interview with ABC News Live, Representative John Katko was asked to comment on how he voted regarding the decision to remove republican Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the chamber. Katko said it was not a vote, but rather by ‘acclamation’.

“It was just something that many of my party felt they had to do,” Katko said in the interview. “I thank Liz for her time as Conference Chair, but going forward we’re just going to do the best we can to move forward.”

Katko said he looks forward to supporting Elise Stefanik as Cheney’s replacement.

Elise Stefanik was one of 147 Republicans that voted to overturn the election, despite no evidence found to support these claims. Katko said he is confident that Stefanik recognizes Joe Biden as a legitimately elected president, and she will be able to construct messages coherently going forward.