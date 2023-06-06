SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Destiny USA security guard accused of threatening shootings at the both the mall and the CNY Pride parade this weekend has been ordered by a judge to stay away from both locations.

21-year-old Bruce Laveck appeared in two courtrooms Tuesday: Syracuse City Court and State Supreme Court.

The legal proceedings are related to accusations he told co-workers he wanted to kill people at Destiny USA, where he worked, and at the upcoming Pride parade. Laveck was fired from his job, banned from the mall, and later charged with a crime.

In city court Tuesday, he was arraigned on the charge of “making a threat of mass harm.” Because the charge doesn’t legally warrant Laveck be held in jail, a judge honored the prosecution’s requests that Laveck be banned from the places he threatened.

Specifically, Laveck can’t be within 500 yards of the parade route or the festival publicized by CNY Pride. The events are scheduled for this Saturday.

The assistant district attorney requested Laveck stay the same distance from Destiny USA, but Syracuse City Judge Ross Andrews revised the limits to include only Destiny USA property. The judge argued that a distance away from Destiny USA would include I-81, implying too harsh of a restriction.

The judge also approved a requested order of protection, keeping Laveck away from one of his co-workers who reported the threats.

Following the appearance in city court, Laveck appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Robert Antonacci. The court had previously approved a temporary ban on Laveck’s right to posses a firearm. Tuesday’s hearing was his chance to defend himself and get the order removed, but Laveck’s defense attorney requested an adjournment.

The temporary removal of Laveck’s right to weapons automatically holds for a year, until he’s ready for this next hearing.