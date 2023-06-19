SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, but the Central New York community has commemorated the day for many years.

“1988 is when Juneteenth was started in Syracuse,” said Cora Thomas, the chairperson of the Syracuse Juneteenth Ancestral Celebration.

The name comes from combining June and nineteenth. On that day in 1865, army troops traveled to Galveston, Texas to announce and enforce emancipation because African Americans were still enslaved there – more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“Now that I know this information, what do I do with it,” Terrian Garvis said. “So I need to educate myself and get involved with the community because that’s what,through Black culture we’ve always built community with each other so how do I do that with the spaces and opportunities that I have?”

The answer? Through service. Garvis is volunteering with the Syracuse Juneteenth Committee which has hosted a number of events. It began with a flag raising, then a victory parade and the finale is the ancestral celebration.

“It’s a such an important piece because I’m helping to build what it’s going to look like today,” Garvis said.

The ancestral celebration recognizes and honors different groups of people. This year it’s barbershops and beauty salons.

“Barbershops and beauty salons were our first community centers,” Thomas explained. “It’s where people gathered to just talk about news, talk about what’s going on in the neighborhood, talk about family.”

More than 150 years later, freedom means so many things.

“Freedom of life, freedom of mind,” Thomas added.

Juneteenth was also celebrated in Auburn.