ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York KFC workers can now have their tuition 100 percent covered.

In partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), the KFC Foundation is now offering 100 percent paid tuition coverage for employees while attending WGU.

Western Governors University is an accredited online university and offers more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across Business, Information Technology, Education and Healthcare.

Students learn and progress through competency-based education, rather than semester completion. WGU currently has more than 3,400 students and 6,300 alumni in New York.

“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule.”

According to the KFC Foundation, every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage. Workers are eligible from the first day on the job. WGU offers rolling start dates every month, so employees enroll when they’re ready.

“Completing a degree program can change lives, families and communities,” said Rebecca L. Watts, who oversees operations in New York State as the Northeast region vice president of WGU. “But not everyone has the same access to education. Time, location and cost are some of the biggest barriers keeping our neighbors—especially those already in the workforce—from attending college.”

There are over 150 KFC restaurants in New York State and eight in the Capital Region. Employees interested in the WGU program can apply on the KFC Foundation website.

“The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part-time- job and other life priorities,” said Horn.

KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to the KFC Foundation website to learn more, and those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit the career page for more information about available job opportunities in New York.