KILLINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vermont’s Killington Resort has announced that year-round skiing will be available. Due to extensive snowmaking through the end of March, skiers will now have to opportunity to ski any day out of the year.

The Superstar Express Quad will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and a dual summer terrain park will be built by Memorial Day Weekend. Killington is currently testing out ways to make snow in warm temperatures and plans to acquire additional lifts running for skiing and snowboarding by the 4th of July.

“At Killington we are bigger, better and beastlier than anybody else so figured why not ski 52 weeks a year, 7 days a week,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “I couldn’t be prouder of our mountain ops teams who made this possible.”