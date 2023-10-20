SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multi-award-winning country singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson will be returning to Syracuse to perform at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Wilson will take the stage on June 21, 2024. Tickets will be available with the Wild Horses presale starting on Monday, Oct. 23. General ticket sales will then start on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Citi card holders will also have access to presale tickets from Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. with the Citi Entertainment program.

Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will be joining Wilson for her Syracuse show.

Wilson broke the New York State Fair’s Chevy Court concert attendance record when over 53,000 people turned up to see her perform at this year’s Fair in August.

Ticket sale information can be found HERE.