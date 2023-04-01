SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a gathering of creative people, from artists to engineers at Le Moyne College today.

The family-friendly celebration was hosted at Le Moyne College’s Henninger Athletic Center on Saturday, April 1 and featured all kinds of making and creating from arts and crafts to high-tech creations. A variety of exhibits showcased the creativity and talents of this community.

“One of my favorite things is people walk out of here and said I had no idea or I had no idea there was a rocket club in Syracuse I had no idea there was all these wood-workers or all these opportunities for people to get involved so this is really bringing the whole community together and celebrating everything that’s going on,” said Doug Hill, Director of Maker Institute at Keenan Center.

This year, the college partnered with the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) to bring the

Central New York Science & Engineering Fair to Maker Faire Syracuse. Attendees experienced both events throughout the day.

The same group is planning a similar event for November in Rochester. For more information visit Maker Faire Syracuse’s website.