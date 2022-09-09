(WSYR-TV) — Sunday marks 21 years since tragedy struck the nation during the 9/11 terror attacks. Central New York will pause to remember a day Americans vowed to never forget.

The City of Cortland will hold its annual memorial ceremony at Courthouse Park from 8:30 to 9:30 Sunday morning.

Homer will hold a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Monument, next to the Homer Fire Department on South Main Street

SUNY Cortland will hold a ceremony Sunday evening, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Corey Union Steps on campus.

A silent procession in the City of Oswego will start at 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning, along Bridge Street. The procession will be followed by a ceremony at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters on East Cayuga Street. That ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Town of DeWitt will hold its annual ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at DeWitt Town Hall.

Also at 2 p.m. there will be a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at OCC outside of the Whitney Applied Technology Center.

NewsChannel 9 will be streaming the event in Syracuse at Firefighters’ Park on localsyr.com. The event begins at 8:46 a.m., the exact time of the first plane crash.

For an event near you, check with your local municipality.