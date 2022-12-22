SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people prepare for the merriest time of the year, many are in the kitchen doing what they love, preparing meals for their families.

One of those meals is a beloved Italian tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. On Christmas Eve, families come together to have a feast that usually includes seven different seafood dishes or different types of fish prepared in seven different ways.

The feast often reminds those of their roots back home.

Michael Mangione, a local who recently moved from Long Island to Marcellus, N.Y. with his wife, has celebrated the Feast of the Seven Fishes ever since he can remember.

It is a tradition that immediately gets me excited for the holidays…Between the shrimp, calamari, white clam sauce, crabs, and countless other dishes, we often don’t get to dessert until close to midnight! My mom works all week to prepare and as a family we help out the day of. Michael Mangione

The origin of eating fish on Christmas Eve dates all the way back to the Roman Catholic custom of abstinence from meat and dairy products on the Eve of certain holidays, including Christmas Eve.

If you’re looking for suggestions on what kinds of seafood meals to create, Tops Friendly Market has many to choose from.

They say the tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes comes from Southern Italy, where it is known as La Vigilia (The Vigil.) From pan-seared scallop scampi, Bucatini seafood pasta, how to prepare lobster, or even bang bang shrimp, it can be found on their website here.

Along with seafood, there are also many unique sweet treats that come after the meal!

Mangione says that although they often don’t get to dessert until around midnight, he still has room for his Zia’s famous struffolis, an Italian dessert made of fried balls of sweet dough.

Now that you know the importance of seafood, you might be asking yourself, why the number seven? That number is rooted back in ancient times and is also connected to many Catholic symbols.

The official term “Feast of the Seven Fishes” first emerged in the 1900s.

During this time, Italian-American families reflected on the Old Country’s tradition on Christmas Eve and began preparing a seafood meal that has seven courses.

Mangione’s father moved to the United States from Sicily when he was 17 years old, so he especially is reminded of his family during this time of year.

As a First generation Italian-American, this tradition reminds me of my roots and my grandparents. Michael Mangione

No matter what traditions you may celebrate this holiday season, it is safe to say that family is what is most important.