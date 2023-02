UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 2/3/2023) — All lanes reopened at 4:35 p.m. after they were closed at 3:30 p.m. due to weather.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 northbound at Exit 15, US-11 in LaFayette has all lanes closed due to weather.

Courtesy 511ny.org

The closure occurred at 3:30 p.m. and should continue for the next two hours, according to N.Y. Alert.

Click here to stay up to date on alerts.