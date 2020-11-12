1 arrested for DWI, other violations after crash in Town of DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Liverpool man was arrested for a DWI on Wednesday due to a crash in the Town of DeWitt, according to the DeWitt Police Department.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., a Ford SUV was traveling eastbound in the right lane on E. Genesee Street and a gray caravan was traveling eastbound in the left lane.

According to police, the Ford SUV attempted to make a U-turn from the right lane and hit the front passenger side of the gray caravan. This caused damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the gray caravan was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Brian Vollick, 36, of Liverpool, was arrested and charged with the following:

DWI

Refusal of a breath test

Multiple moving violations

Vollick was issued appearance tickets and released. He was not injured during the crash.

If anyone has additional information about the crash, contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.