1 cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Town of Madison

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in the Town of Madison.

State Police in Morrisville responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle on Lake Moraine Road near the intersection with Frederick Road in the Town of Madison.

Police found that Becky A. Eisenhut, 61, was riding her bicycle when she was hit from behind by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Delos Thurston, 22, from Whitesboro.

Eisenhut was pronounced dead at the scene and Thurston was not injured in the crash.

It was determined that Thurston had no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

No other details are available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.